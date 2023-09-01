Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group's tourism arm, Tourism 365, has launched charter flight services in the UAE to attract more international tourists. These flights, available from Europe and Central Asia, aim to boost visitor arrivals and solidify ADNEC Group's position in regional tourism.
The move supports the UAE's economy, with tourism expected to represent around 10 per cent of the total economy in 2023. The charter flights target high-demand markets, with hundreds of travellers expected to use the service.
"Our strategic ongoing goal is to boost the UAE tourism sector's contribution to national economic growth through enhancing the offering and capabilities of the sector,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group. "Tourism 365's ongoing growth and service diversification has the power to further increase tourist arrivals and diversify the source markets, increasing the international footprint of travellers visiting the UAE.”
Tourism 365 has rolled out these charter flights specifically targeting markets with high demand that are not commercially serviced.
Prominent source markets for increased arrivals in Abu Dhabi include Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Tajikistan, facilitated through Tour Operators Market, such as Easy Booking, operating from Central Asia.
Roula Jouny, CEO of Tourism 365, stated that the new charter flight services, complemented by the tourism packages, not only welcome an increasing number of visitors to experience the wonders of Abu Dhabi but also contribute to ADNEC Group's goal of growing the tourism sector's part in the nation's economic growth.
This October, the German market will also benefit from the launch of weekly charter operations to Abu Dhabi from airports including Leipzig, Nuremberg and Cologne Through Own Tour Operator Capital Holidays. The charter flights will complement the existing direct commercial flight network.