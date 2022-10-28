Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports on Friday announced its refreshed brand architecture and visual identity, as the operator of Abu Dhabi’s five airports reaffirms its commitment to developing the aviation sector in the UAE’s capital. The refreshed brand architecture, unifying the visual identity of Abu Dhabi Airports and its subsidiaries, draws inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s visionary leadership, economic vision and reputation as one of the world’s most touristic destinations.
“As we prepare to enter our next chapter of growth and development, our corporate rebrand reflects our bold vision to shape the future of airport experiences. Our strategic pivot is a direct response to the changing nature of our sector and will allow us to augment the experience for our passengers, partners and stakeholders. By harnessing the power of our people, capitalising on our successes and working closely with our government and industry partners, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to play an important role in the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi,” said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.
The new corporate identity, inspired by a redefined purpose, mission and set of organisation, underpins future growth plans for Abu Dhabi Airports, reaffirming its commitment to Abu Dhabi’s economic vision and the wider aviation ecosystem through three areas of priority:
- Providing safe, secure and sustainable airport environments and operations reflecting industry best practice and in full compliance with international regulations, guidelines and goals.
- Playing a vital role in the social and economic development of Abu Dhabi by providing connectivity and hospitality that showcases the emirate as a prime travel destination thereby promoting trade, tourism and GDP growth.
- Collaborating and innovating to deliver an industry leading airport experience, as well as product and service excellence.
“Our evolving priorities are representative of our ambition to be at the forefront of the aviation sector. Guided by our redefined vision and mission, we have identified key pillars and priorities that will fuel our future growth, as we look to strengthen our value proposition to our stakeholders, continue our economic contributions to Abu Dhabi, and become more competitive, agile and dynamic as a business,” added Ahmed Jumaa Al Shamisi, Acting Chief Strategy Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.
“As we enter a new phase of growth, our refreshed visual identity celebrates the past and embraces the future, manifesting our aspirational vision, mission and values. As a facilitator of global connectivity and tourism, it also demonstrates how we want to communicate, interact and engage with the world. Our visual identity translates over four decades of heritage and history, symbolising our commitment to the aviation and aerospace sector, our airports, and most importantly, Abu Dhabi,” said Huda Al Shamsi, Vice President of Marketing, Brand and Communication at Abu Dhabi Airports.