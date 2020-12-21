Abu Dhabi: Etihad airways will require all guests flying from the UK to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours validity of their flight departure time.
The decision, which comes after an announcement made by the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, will be effective from December 24, 2020.
PCR tests must be conducted at a government accredited medical facility. Suggested facilities can be found at etihad.com, the airline said in a statement.
As many COVID-19 PCR test certificates do not currently show the date and time the test was taken, guests are required to show evidence of this at check-in, for example by presenting their appointment confirmation.
Children under 12 and people with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from COVID-19 PCR testing.