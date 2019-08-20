File photo: Apple announced Apple TV + in March and according to its CEO Tim Cook it’s “unlike anything that’s come before”. Image Credit: Supplied

Apple Inc. plans to roll out the Apple TV+ movie and TV subscription service by November, part of a drive to reach $50 billion in service sales by 2020.

The company will introduce a small selection of shows and then expand its catalogue more frequently. A free trial is likely as Apple builds up its library, said sources.

Analysts have suggested Apple TV+ could top 100 million subscribers in the next half-decade, which would make it a major challenger to Netflix and Amazon.

The latest Netflix challenger

Apple hasn’t announced pricing for Apple TV+, but is weighing $9.99 a month, the people said, which would match Apple Music and Apple News+. Netflix and Amazon Prime charge as little as $8.99, while Disney+ plans to seek $6.99 when its service debuts in November.

The iPhone maker is entering an increasingly crowded field, led by streaming pioneer Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. In the coming months, Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal will debut new offerings - all targeted at the growing ranks of viewers who are canceling cable-TV subscriptions or watching on mobile devices.

Apple is weighing different release strategies for shows. The company is considering offering the first three episodes of some programmes, followed by weekly installments. Netflix tends to release whole seasons at once for bingeing, while AT&T’s HBO and Disney’s Hulu often release episodes weekly.

Apple TV+ will be one of five major digital subscription services in Apple’s portfolio, along with Apple Music, the upcoming Apple Arcade gaming service, Apple News+ and iCloud storage subscriptions. The company also generates recurring revenue from products like AppleCare extended customer service and its bank-operated iPhone upgrade program. It will also likely start pulling in revenue from the Apple Card, which began rolling out earlier this month.

Diversify beyond hardware

Apple is pushing into services to generate added revenue from its large base of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users. Consumers have been slower to replace hardware recently due to higher prices, market saturation, economic headwinds and a lack of breakthrough new features.

The company could head off a revenue slowdown by coaxing users to subscribe to the new services. Cupertino, California-based Apple could also potentially boost revenue by tying services to the iPhone upgrade programme, which lets customers update to new models annually via monthly payment plans.

The company is making a big commitment to video, including around $300 million alone to two seasons of “The Morning Show,” according to people familiar with the matter.

That’s only a fraction of Netflix is expected to spend this year. Analysts forecast it will lay out more than $14 billion on films and TV shows.

In the fiscal third quarter, services represented a record 21 per cent of Apple’s sales, while the iPhone continued to dip below 50 per cent of the total.