Dubai’s first-home push signals shift to end-user focus in real estate development
Dubai: Dubai’s new initiative encouraging residents to purchase their first home is a policy breakthrough with far-reaching implications.
By providing preferential pricing, early access to projects, and tailored mortgage support, this initiative speaks directly to a maturing and world-class real estate landscape.
As Dubai grows, it is increasingly shaped by end-users rather than short-term investors. We see this programme as a strong alignment with Dubai’s real estate developers who are creating enduring value through quality construction, purposeful design, and lifestyle-oriented communities.
The ‘Own First Home’ programme presents an opportunity for developers to respond meaningfully. It calls for flexibility in product design, transparency in pricing, and close collaboration with banks and regulators.
Dubai’s leadership in launching this programme reflects a broader confidence in the city’s far-sighted vision. Homeownership fosters deeper civic ties, encourages social mobility, and strengthens the foundation of any city’s success.
The path to ownership is not simply a transaction. It is a personal milestone, often hard-earned. It deserves to be met with thoughtfulness, excellence, and integrity at every stage, from the moment of inquiry to the day a resident receives his keys.
To sum up, we welcome this initiative as a moment of maturity in the market. It reminds us that real estate is not merely about what we build, but about who we build for.
- The writer is chairman at Arabian Gulf Properties
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox