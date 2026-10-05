Take a young analyst preparing a recommendation. AI can now gather information, analyse data and draft an argument in minutes, replacing hours of work. Some of those hours were simply inefficiency, and eliminating them is a positive development. But some were where that analyst learned to interrogate information, recognise weak assumptions and form judgment. If AI consistently allows people to skip the difficult cognitive steps, there is a risk of becoming more productive without becoming more capable. It is like going to the gym and getting a forklift to lift the weights: no muscle gets built.