During the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, officials emphasized that Gulf states are positioning themselves as anchors of global finance, no longer confined to hydrocarbons but shaping the world’s capital flows across industries. Sovereign wealth funds are not only absorbing capital, they are redeploying it strategically into global markets, creating feedback loops of influence. What is unfolding is not a temporary shift but a historic rebalancing. Trillions are moving away from the U.S. toward economies that combine liquidity, vision, and policy clarity. Capital seeks competence, not chaos. And right now, competence resides in Riyadh, Dubai, and Doha.