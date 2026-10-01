How CEO decisions turn diversification into investment

The UAE provides a particularly relevant example. Nearly 70% of CEOs in the country say their companies have begun competing in new sectors or industries over the past five years. Looking ahead, 74% expect to make one or more significant acquisitions over the next three years, compared with 41% globally. Among UAE CEOs planning acquisitions, 40% expect more than one-fifth of their total deal value to come from sectors outside their core industry, compared with 16% globally.