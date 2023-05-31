How has the popularity of Ajmal as a brand helped to evolve the local and regional perfume industry?

Ajmal Perfumes has evolved and expanded significantly over the years from a traditional trading house to a global perfume brand. The brand has been renowned in the regional perfume industry as an innovator in perfume-making and a pioneer in marketing. The company is also involved in research and development and introduces new products in the market every year. We have also catered to the needs of the ever-evolving market trends and consumer habits through our e-commerce channels.

This is how the popularity of Ajmal as a brand has helped it evolve the local and regional perfume industry – by introducing new product lines, innovative marketing strategies, and investing in research and development to keep up with the changing market trends.

In this, as in everything else, we’re guided by our vision – to be a global essence. We are a true farm-to-fragrance brand that’s now available the world over – in over 50 countries, across more than 300 showrooms.

Are there any new products on the anvil for Ajmal, or new markets you wish to tap in the region and globally? What is the USP of your brand and how have you managed to retain this essence over so many decades?

The brand has recently launched several new collections of fragrances, including 'Song of Oud', in collaboration with regional renowned music artist SaudG & Ahmedoo Biggie. Ajmal is also planning to release new fragrances targeted towards the younger generation, who prefer lighter and fresher scents compared to the strong traditional ones.

Overall, Ajmal Perfumes is focusing on product innovation and expanding into new markets globally to strengthen its position as a leading player in the fragrance industry.

What is your secret mantra of leadership, how do you champion your team and brand through failure and success?

Leadership is a tricky thing. There are so many ways to lead, and everyone has their own unique style. But if you ask me, there are a few pillars of leadership that are crucial for every leader to uphold. My secret mantra of leadership may involve a commitment to quality, a balance between tradition and innovation, empowering employees, maintaining open communication, learning from failure, and celebrating success. I believe these principles are important because they allow me to stay true to myself as an individual while still ensuring that I'm running a successful business. When it comes down to it, I think that's what good leadership all is about: being yourself while also making sure your employees feel valued and heard by you—and then celebrating your collective successes!

With COP28 being held by the UAE this year-end, how critical is sustainability for the perfumes sector at large and more specifically for your brand over the next decade of growth?

Ajmal Perfumes has been focusing on sustainability as a core value over the past few years. The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and using sustainable ingredients and packaging materials in its products. For instance, in 2021, Ajmal Perfumes announced the launch of ‘Ajmal Sustainable Packaging’ with Qafiya. As COP28 is being held by the UAE, it is likely that sustainability will be a critical topic discussed in many businesses, including those in the perfume industry. Therefore, it can be anticipated that Ajmal Perfumes will continue to prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly practices in its operations over the next decade, consistent with its values and initiatives.

In many respects Ajmal Perfumes was ahead of time. Back in 1979, before the concept of sustainability was even born, our founder and my grandfather, late Haji Ajmal Ali had launched a massive afforestation program of agarwood plantations in Assam, India. The movement continues to this day, with over 10 million agarwood trees being planted till date.

What do you believe will be your legacy for Ajmal Perfumes in the decades to come?

Ajmal Perfumes is a leading fragrance brand globally, and it's easy to see why. We've been around for more than seven decades, and we've been creating fragrances that are both authentic and high quality since the beginning. It's a company that has stayed true to its values throughout its history, and it shows in their products. In the decades to come, it is likely that Ajmal Perfumes will continue to reinforce its position as a leading fragrance brand globally while maintaining its reputation for authenticity and quality. The company is also committed to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, which could be a significant aspect of its legacy in the future.