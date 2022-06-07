Dubai: A unit of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services to supply 35 electric eVTOL aircraft, which have been touted as air taxis that could be the future of urban air mobility.
With deliveries expected to start in 2026, the partnership will introduce the first eVTOL touristic flights from the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.
Eve Air, the Embraer subsidiary, and Falcon will work together with the local stakeholders and authorities to support developing the urban air mobility ecosystem for UAE, said the company in a statement.
“The launch of this concept fully aligns with the Smart Dubai vision and will contribute to positioning Dubai as a global leader in sustainable Urban Air Mobility transportation,” said Ramandeep Oberoi, Chief Operating Officer of Falcon.
“Falcon is actively engaged in Urban Air Mobility emergence and committed to delivering an effective and sustainable new urban transportation mode and providing the community with better and faster solutions,” said Oberoi.
The global eVTOL aircraft market is projected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2021 to $23.21 billion in 2028, growing at a phenomenal pace of 23 per cent per year, according to an industry estimate.
“We are thrilled about partnering with Falcon and having the immense opportunity to enable the future urban mobility in the United Arab Emirates and launch eVTOL flights in Dubai,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
“This is a massive challenge for both companies, which will help to position Dubai as a leader in the urban air mobility market. Eve’s global experience, which spans different regions across the globe, will surely benefit the achievement of this project,” said Stein.