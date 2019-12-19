ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi recorded non-oil foreign trade of Dh154.4 billion, a decrease of 8.8 per cent year-to-date from Dh169.3 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi, SCAD, data.
According to a SCAD report released today, the decrease was a result of a 12.7 per cent decline in imports (Dh75.4 billion), as well as a 14.8 per cent decrease in non-oil exports (Dh41.4 billion) from January to September 2019. The value of re-exports increased by nine per cent during the same period, the Statistics Centre noted.
Total trade figures for the emirate decreased by 2.7 per cent in September 2019 compared to figures in 2018, SCAD revealed, noting that the decrease was due to a 29.9 per cent drop in exports. The total value of imports and re-exports increased by 11.5 and 3.47 per cent, respectively.
The SCAD report revealed Saudi Arabia as the top non-oil foreign trade partner to Abu Dhabi, with a total of Dh4.55 billion, followed by France (Dh2.28 billion), United States (Dh965.3 million), Japan (Dh932.6 million) and Kuwait (Dh909.9 million).