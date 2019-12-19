The decrease was a result of a 12.7 per cent decline in imports

Abu Dhabi recorded non-oil foreign trade of Dh154.4 billion, a decrease of 8.8 per cent year-to-date Image Credit: Photo Courtesy of Abu Dhabi Ports

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi recorded non-oil foreign trade of Dh154.4 billion, a decrease of 8.8 per cent year-to-date from Dh169.3 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to Statistics Centre — Abu Dhabi, SCAD, data.

According to a SCAD report released today, the decrease was a result of a 12.7 per cent decline in imports (Dh75.4 billion), as well as a 14.8 per cent decrease in non-oil exports (Dh41.4 billion) from January to September 2019. The value of re-exports increased by nine per cent during the same period, the Statistics Centre noted.

Total trade figures for the emirate decreased by 2.7 per cent in September 2019 compared to figures in 2018, SCAD revealed, noting that the decrease was due to a 29.9 per cent drop in exports. The total value of imports and re-exports increased by 11.5 and 3.47 per cent, respectively.