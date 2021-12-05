Mugharraq Port has long served as a leading maritime facility that provides a host of offshore, project/oil and gas, general cargo, and logistics support. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: AD Ports Group today announced that Mugharraq Port has been recognised as an international port facility.

With the new certification, Mugharraq Port can now receive international and local vessels including container feeders, bulk and break-bulk carriers, mobile offshore drilling units, tugboats, chemical tankers, offshore support vessels, passenger ships and high-speed cargo crafts.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “This will accelerate the port’s potential in securing interest from the world leaders, particularly those involved in the global energy market, while simultaneously opening up new opportunities in other industries and segments for us to target.”

Issued under the provisions of the International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS Code) by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the port has long served as a leading maritime facility that provides a host of offshore, project/oil and gas, general cargo, and logistics support.

Expansion projects

AD Ports Group is close to completing an extensive expansion project aimed at enhancing Mugharraq Port’s infrastructure and service capabilities to support offshore and mega projects related to the oil and gas field.

The infrastructure improvements introduced include the extension of the quay wall up to 480 metres with additional berths, deepening of the facility’s depth to 8 metres, as well as the development of additional Ro-Ro ramps to a total of six and extra berths designed to support heavy lift operations.

Focus on oil and gas field

The port’s load-bearing factor capability has also been increased up to 15 tonnes per square metre, which in addition to supporting heavy lift activities also accelerates the movement of cargo bound for oil and gas facilities. On the landside operations of the port, new elements include the development of liquid and dry bulk pipelines, which are expected to substantially benefit oil and gas customers using Mugharraq Port.