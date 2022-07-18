Abu Dhabi authorities have reminded holiday home operators in the emirate to register their properties in the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s online system ahead of the August 1 deadline.
Individuals interested in renting out a holiday home should follow a simple online application procedure, which includes providing several documents, including a licence application form, a photocopy of the passport or Emirates ID of the owner, the unit’s certificate of insurance, the unit’s deed, and any additional documentation requested by DCT Abu Dhabi.
“In line with international best practices, we are reminding holiday home operators that the deadline to obtain their licence and lawfully take part in the temporary home letting business is August 1. Our aim is for residents and visitors alike to feel comfortable and safe at holiday homes across the emirate, making Abu Dhabi an even more attractive destination for business and leisure travellers. We thank all operators and members of the community for their cooperation and understanding,” said Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi.
The requirements for operating holiday home rentals in the emirate came into effect last year following a decision by the emirate’s Executive Council. The regulations ensure that private accommodation operators maintain a standard of excellence whilst providing a wide variety of safe and secure options. The system also serves to support the increased demand for alternatives to established hotels and hotel apartments.
A holiday home may be an apartment in a residential or mixed-use building, a townhouse or an independent villa. However, not every residential unit is eligible to become a permitted holiday home. DCT Abu Dhabi will review applications and decide on eligibility, the authority said in its manual on holiday homes.