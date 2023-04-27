Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) issued over 2,300 conformity certificates for individual services and renewed nearly 3,000 in the first quarter of 2023.
In a statement, QCC said it also issued 12 product registration certificates and 35 licenses to use the Trustmark, while renewing 27 licenses.
Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector, said the council continues to strengthen its strategic partnerships with the government and private sector by applying quality standards and systems to ensure conformity of products and individuals, thereby enhancing safety and quality as well as competitiveness of Abu Dhabi regionally and internationally.
The report also reviewed the outcome of the 44th meeting of the Permanent Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, held in the first quarter this year, where a technical document for a health programme submitted by the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health was discussed, apart from a study on the impact of applying the individual conformity programme for school bus drivers and supervisors, in the light of the increase in accidents by 56 per cent during 2016-2022.
The Council also initiated the service of issuing a certificate of conformity for individual services in the first quarter through authorised test centers in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience 2022, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority. Under this initiative, 16 test centres in Abu Dhabi were authorised to evaluate the services of individual professionals working in electricity, building and construction, school transportation, public health, waste management, and other sectors.