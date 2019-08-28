Visitors at the Dewa pavilion at the World Energy Forum. Image Credit: Francois Nel/Gulf news

Abu Dhabi

The upcoming World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi will have 4,000 delegates including ministers and exhibitors from over 150 countries taking part, the UAE Organising Committee said on Wednesday during a media press conference announcing the event’s latest details.

Held in the Middle East for the first time, the event will take place from September 9-12 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre featuring a packed agenda covering all fields related to the energy sector including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy.

“The World Energy Congress has gone from strength to strength with every edition. The large attendance, the diversity of exhibitors and the comprehensive conference programme for the 24th edition in Abu Dhabi signifies the importance of the congress,” said Dr Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and chairman of the UAE Organising Committee

“The UAE has outlined ambitious plans in transforming the energy sector including two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and we are proud that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to stage this prestigious event, which is another feather to our cap,” he added. Some of the key speakers taking part in the event will include Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber; UAE Minister of State and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Group (Adnoc) and Awaidha Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

During the four days, the event will also feature more than 30 side events including workshops and roundtables that will be hosted by various organisations. One of the notable side events to take place is the Start Up Energy Transition — 100 (SET100), which will feature the top 100 international start-ups showcasing the most innovative products and services that will address climate change and improve energy efficiency.