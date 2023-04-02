Abu Dhabi: Global investment platform Investopia revealed one of the key outcomes of its annual conference held on March 2-3 in Abu Dhabi: the launch of Smart Clinics in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

Smart Cities is a new concept in the healthcare sector that focuses on improving life quality and establishing wellness pathways. Technology and precision healthcare are key components of the Smart Clinics programme.

The announcement came during the signing of a partnership with the Italian GKSD Investment Holding Group and Gruppo San Donato (GSD), the leading private hospital group in Italy.

The MoU was signed during the Investopia conference by Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy, and Paolo Rotelli, Vice-President of Gruppo San Donato, in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.

GKSD Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato announced an investment of over 125 million euros in new projects in the UAE and the region, including university infrastructure and smart clinics.

Abdulla Al Saleh said: “The main objective of Investopia platform is to create a global system for investment in new economies, like the healthcare technology sector. We are pleased to witness the launch of smart clinics in the UAE during the Investopia 2023 conference in collaboration with GKSD Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato. This confirms the vital role that Investopia plays today as a global business destination where investors can meet and explore investment opportunities in the new economic sectors.”

Kamel Ghribi, President of GKSD Investment Holding, said: “We are very proud of our strong capabilities in healthcare management and services including acute care treatment, medical education, scientific research in the field of gene and cellular therapies worldwide, as well as the recent strides made in the development of precision medicine, aided by artificial intelligence. We remain focused on expanding cooperation in the MENA region, sharing our GKSD expertise.”