Dubai:His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the annual meeting of the global future council programme of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dubai.
More than 1,000 delegates were at the meet talking about globalisation and how to improve it and create more jobs.
“The United Arab Emirates’ commitment to being a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as its commitment to inclusive and human-centric growth, makes it the ideal platform to bring 700 of the world’s leading experts to generate ideas on how to build a better future for our world,” Borge Brande President, World Economic Forum said.
As for the future of jobs, Brande said young people will have 10 different jobs in the future, out of which 7 doesn’t even exist yet.