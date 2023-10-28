Take a moment to reflect on what self-care truly means to you. Is it a slow beauty routine before bed, with a lit scented candle on the countertop? Or, is it upgrading your sleep quality by investing in a weighted blanket and gentle wake-up lights ?

To make things easier, we can draw up a list of all the areas in our lives that might need more TLC (tender loving care) than others. If a loved one spends long hours on their feet, imagine what a pair of fuzzy indoor slippers can do for them at the end of a tiring day.

That's the best part about self-care gifts. They are thoughtful and bespoke, but don't have to be extravagant to curate a relaxing environment. There's little wonder, then, that we have beauty trends like everything showers, which inspire people to log off and take some time for themselves.

With the holiday season coming up, now's the perfect time to wind down before a new year begins. We've compiled popular gifts across the internet that introduce instant zen, from skincare to wellness tech. Make sure you're shopping with Amazon Prime to get free, same-day delivery.

1. Best Towel Warmer: Live Fine Towel Warmer

Pros

Warms up towels, blankets, bedsheets and more

Large 20-litre capacity

Four heat timer settings, starting from 15 minutes

Auto-shut off

Cons

Expensive

A towel warmer is one of those amenities that you didn't know you needed. If you want to mimic spa levels of comfort, then there should be no doubts about setting up a PureBliss Luxury Towel Warmer in the bathroom. Drop in fresh towels for 15 minutes before every shower, and you'll get to carry out your post-shower pampering wrapped in toasty, fluffy goodness. The spacious 20-litre heating compartment works for blankets, sheets, bathrobes, hand towels and so much more. You can even leave them to warm for up to 60 minutes, after which the unit powers off, ready for whenever you are. Reviewers say that they're able to heat up three large bath towels at a time, with many calling it their best investment of the year.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh155.06 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a five-year warranty.

2. Best Massager: Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Pros

Eight kneading nodes

Infrared heat that goes up to 45 degrees Celsius

Multipurpose for shoulders, back and legs

Three speed settings

Cons

Needs a power source

A massager may seem like an on-the-nose gift, but it will always find a use for itself, no matter what time of the day. For those pesky pains and sores, get Amazon's bestseller Nektech Shiatsu neck and back massager with a soothing heat function. It's worn around the neck like a shawl, so that eight powerful kneading nodes work on the muscles there. A built-in infrared heat supply helps improve blood circulation, too, reaching a high of 45 degrees Celsius. Thanks to its pliable design, you can wrap it around the waist, upper back and around the calves. Buyers are so satisfied with the Shiatsu massager that they've called off their regular masseuse.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

3. Best Facial Treatment: Panasonic EH-XS01 Facial Steamer

Pros

Produces nano-sized steam particles

Deeply hydrates skin, cleanses pores and stimulates collagen

Three programmes to choose from

Small enough to fit on the bathroom countertop

Cons

Water has to be distilled

If you know someone who steams over a pot of boiled water, they're missing out on portable facial steamers that do the job far more efficiently. Panasonic's compact unit releases nano-sized steam particles, about 18,000 times finer than regular steam, to penetrate the skin and increase moisture. This also stimulates natural collagen production, meaning anti-ageing benefits for your loved one. Treatment programmes can last for up to 12 minutes for the ultimate relaxing routine. Plus, skincare is more effective when your pores have been sufficiently steamed and prepped. Reviewers attest to the high absorption rate of their creams compared to without. It makes the skin extremely soft, they add.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

4. Best for Eye Fatigue: Gemshan Rose Quartz Eye Mask

Calming spa videos will almost always feature a gemstone eye mask. Unlike other masks, this curtain of natural stones settles perfectly into the contours of the eyes. It can be warmed in hot water or refrigerated for cold or hot therapy, prompting a calming effect like no other. The crystals are ideal for de-puffing the eyes, relieving eye fatigue and headache, and promoting sleep. The Gemshan gemstone mask is made from pink rose quartz. Buyers who've tested it out say that they love the weight it applies to the eyes, while pro masseuses add it to their clients' routines.

5. Best for Aromatherapy: Woodwick Ellipse Trilogy Scented Candle with Crackling Wick, Warm Woods

A scented candle that delivers aromatherapy and crackles as it burns? You're in for an iconic backdrop to your weekend's chores. The Woodwick Ellipse Trilogy features three scents in one candle, layered to curate a unique sensory experience for up to 50 hours. The scent Warm Woods opens with bergamot, amber and musk, leading into the heart of creamy sandalwood and rich redwood, after which it ends in sandalwood and sweet clove spice. Reviewers note that the fragrances are not overpowering and the handcrafted wick looks like a mini fireplace when lit.

6. Best Home Gift: Vitever Drinking Glasses

Your favourite content creators most likely start their day with these aesthetically pleasing glass tumblers. For many people, looking forward to a simple coffee ritual in the mornings helps them get out of bed, and beautiful borosilicate glasses are just the motivation you need. Reviewers swear that their iced coffee tastes better in this bamboo-lidded four-piece. Every cup comes with its own straight glass straws, with two straw brushes for easy cleaning. The glass is thick enough to withstand hot beverages of up to 100 degrees Celsius, so it's not going to shatter. Some have accidentally dropped these on the floor with no damage incurred.

7. Best Mask: innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask 2X Super Volcanic Clusters Face Treatment

A spa day at home is incomplete without a refreshing clay mask. This Innisfree Pore Clearing facial treatment is so calming that reviewers make it a point to use it after a stressful day at work. It's formulated with absorbent volcanic clusters from Jeju Island in South Korea. They're crushed into particles smaller than the skin's pores to help them absorb excess oil and impurities. With the addition of gentle exfoliants, lactic acid and walnut shell, you're getting visibly smooth skin after each use. Those who suffer from blackheads on their nose leave five stars.

8. Best Undereye Patches: Grace & Stella Under Eye Patches

Toss this TikTok-favourite undereye patch into your self-care package as well. Grace and Stella gel patches are known for reducing puffiness, dark circles and signs of ageing. They apply a cooling effect under the eyes and immediately brighten the area with glycerin, sea moss chondrus crispus powder, amino acids and hyaluronic acid. Tired mums in the reviews vouch for the energising patches, and say that they don't cause any irritation. Many store the pairs in the fridge for de-puffing.

9. Best Sleep Aid: Silentnight Weighted Blanket, 6.8kg

Anxious sleepers will often find that applying slight pressure on their bodies helps induce an overall sense of calm. A weighted blanket feels like a safe hug, gently lulling you to a deep, restful sleep. Silentnight's adult blanket weighs 6.8kg, which ideally should be 10 per cent of the user's body weight. It gets its weight from glass beads sewn into a soft and breathable quilted cover, and, don't worry, they're housed within pockets to prevent noise. Reviewers don't find the weight uncomfortable and report back on how well they've slept without making any large movements.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year guarantee.

10. Best Fitness Gift: Theragun Therabody Mini Ultra Portable Massager, Desert Rose

Pros

Percussive therapy for relieving muscle tension

Speeds up recovery between workouts

Small and portable

Three head attachments with three speed settings

120 minutes of battery life

Cons

Expensive

This is for the fitness enthusiast in your life who wants to speed up muscle recovery in between workouts. They're going to love hitting the gym with a mini Theragun in the duffle, especially if it's in one of the most popular colours, Desert Rose. Despite its portable size, the mini still carries a Bluetooth function with the Therabody app. It also arrives with three different head attachments for targeting various muscle groups. You run the percussive device for 120 minutes on a single charge, effectively releasing muscle knots, relieving pain and decreasing muscle fatigue. Because it's so lightweight and small, reviewers have been able to treat hard-to-reach areas easily.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh73.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh73.

11. Best Journal: The Self-Care Planner by Simple Self

Commit to your self-care plan with a dedicated journal that's designed to prioritise your wellness. Pages prompt you to track sleep, mood, meals and exercise routine in Simple Self's The Self-Care Planner. It's a four-in-one book that acts like a gratitude journal, habit tracker, wellness planner and a to-do list. There are sheets for curating your own vision board for the year, as well. Buyers pick it up for themselves and their friends who might be struggling with time management and stress. They add that the book has helped them stay on task, even if it's just going to the gym and eating proper meals.