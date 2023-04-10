Pros

Heats up in 30 seconds

Customisable steam flow based on the surface

Includes carpet glider nozzle

Dedicated hard and soft water settings

Cons

Comes with only one microfibre pad

Gone are the days of painstakingly cleaning floors with a mop, then washing and wringing it dry. Electric steam mops, like the Karcher SC3, which was our top pick for 2023, produce continuous steam, effectively disinfecting the floor as they clean. With three steam flow modes, depending on whether you’re using it for tiles, carpets or wood, the Karcher SC3 converts water to steam in just 30 seconds. There’s a descaling cartridge in the tank to help prolong the life of the unit, and you can adjust the tank to hard or soft water, as well. Reviewers say they’ve used the mop to tackle tough messes, and old, grimy grout, with amazing results.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

2. Best Handheld Vacuum: Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Advanced Clean Handheld Vacuum, Black

Pros

Includes a rotating nozzle

Compact, lightweight

Powerful suction

Multiple attachments included

Cons

Limited power settings

Thousands of reviewers attest to the compact, versatile power of the Black+Decker Dustbuster Advanced Clean vacuum cleaner. This cordless handheld device is perfect for pulling out for small messes that don’t merit lugging out a full-sized vacuum cleaner. Reviewers say it’s the perfect combination of lightweight portability and strong suction power. Its 75ml dustbin is easy to empty out, since it’s detachable and can be washed. The device’s slim, extra-long nozzle fits into narrow crevices and seamlessly extends to hard-to-reach places. Choose from two cleaning speeds that work great on hard surfaces, carpets and upholstery. If you’re looking for a handheld vacuum cleaner for your car, we have other options for you.

3. Best All-Purpose Cleaner: Star Drops The Pink Stuff

If you haven’t already learned about The Pink Stuff from TikTok, where it went viral a few months ago, you should know – this cleaning paste is worth the hype. It cleans dirt, grime and stains on virtually every surface, from shower handles to electric cooktops to grout, car interiors and kitchen utensils. Reviewers say they’ve even used it to remove rust and discolouration from metal surfaces. So, if there’s a stain around your house that’s been impossible to clean, now is the time to finally get rid of it.

4. Best Carpet Cleaner: Carpet Miracle Carpet Cleaner and Deodoriser Solution

With close to 10,000 4.5-star reviews, Carpet Miracle is exactly what you need to finally get rid of those old coffee stains on your rug. Made with a biodegradable and non-toxic formula that’s safe to use around kids and pets, this carpet cleaner gets rid of even the toughest stains, like food spills, soil, tracked-in dirt, coffee and tea. Repeat purchasers rave about the product in the reviews and say the cleaner leaves behind a pleasant scent of fresh mint.

5. Best Appliance Cleaner: Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner

When was the last time you deep-cleaned your washing machine? Pick up a pack of Affresh tablets, which have a refreshing citrus scent, and throw one into your washer to remove odour-causing residues and grime. With over 185,000 4.5-star reviews, this cleaning tablet has been demonstrated to effectively clean deep inside the pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter and hose of the washing machine, and works equally great with both top- and front-load washers.

6. Best Pet Hair Remover: Furemover Carpet Rake

If you hate lugging out the vacuum cleaner for small messes, use Furemover’s Carpet Rake instead. This unique broom attracts pet hair like a magnet, and easily pulls fur away from carpets, rugs, linoleum and other surfaces. With a telescopic handle that extends from 36 to 60 inches, the rake can reach all the nooks and crannies your cat loves to hide away in. The Furemover Carpet Rake has other uses too – its built-in squeegee, made of natural rubber, is great for cleaning up spills, wiping windows, glass shower doors and car windshields.

7. Best Kitchen Sponges: Skura Style Kitchen Sponges (4-Pack)

These are no ordinary kitchen sponges – they want to make dishwashing a cleaner process. Hollywood actress Eva Mendes was so impressed with Skura Style Sponges, she went and bought a stake in the company. Stiff, with scoring pads that don’t trap food in their weavings, the sponges remain odour-free for their duration of use. The logos on top are meant to fade away over time, so that you know when it’s time to replace them. Reviewers say once they started using these sponges, they couldn't think of going back to the old ones.