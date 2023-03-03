The modest mop and bucket may be economical, but it's not the most efficient. Consider all the manual effort that goes into mopping up the grime, including fetching hot water. And once done, we have no choice but to gingerly tip-toe around the house, waiting for the floors to air-dry. If a pricey robot mop or a hybrid vacuum is out of reach, there exists the next best solution to squeaky clean floors: a steam mop.

As the name suggests, steam mops operate by heating water in a tank and producing continuous steam through their cloth-clad mop head. We asked a cleaning expert about the perks of steaming and whether it's enough to sweep away the dirt in high-traffic areas.

"Steam is the best available natural disinfectant. Even though we have powerful chemicals in the market, steam delivers a scent-free freshness of its own. Our clients who dislike the smell of heavy cleaning chemicals request for steam mopping, instead," Azwar Ayttakath, operations supervisor at Day Cleaner Services in Dubai, told Gulf News.

In the kitchen, where you can't risk the lingering scent of disinfectants, a steam mop is a practical choice, added Ayttakath. Say goodbye to stubborn oil stains and spills on your tiles that don't stand a chance against hot steam. Speaking of tiled floors, expect steam mops to give your grout a complete makeover.

"They work very well on tiles with grout, but I wouldn't recommend steaming your vinyl and wooden floors. If the steam penetrates any crack in the wood, it can damage the flooring," advised Ayttakath. Using different nozzles, you can even steam-clean select furniture pieces, like chairs, desks and sofas.

A larger tank capacity will run steam for longer, allowing you to tackle more surface area at once. Plus, the included mop pads are machine-washable, too. Do note that the temperatures inside the tank can reach 100 degrees Celsius and up. With children and pets around, Ayttakath suggests handling the steam with extra care.

1. Best Overall: Karcher SC3 Easyfix Steam Cleaner

Pros

Heats up in 30 seconds

Steam flow is controlled according to flooring - tiles, carpets and wood

Includes carpet glider nozzle

Prevents limescale from building in the tank

Dedicated hard and soft water settings

Cons

Comes with only one microfibre pad

Heavier than most, at 3.1kgs

Ayttakath says Day Cleaner Services relies on the Karcher SC3, when it comes to steam mopping. This upright variation is a straightforward machine, has a large half-litre capacity and arrives with a good-quality mop pad. The Karcher machine alternates between three steam flows, depending on the flooring, with options for tiles, carpet and even wood. For your rugs and carpets, slide on the carpet glider nozzle to deodorise them quickly. It converts water into steam in just 30 seconds, so you can refill and get to mopping without waiting. There's a descaling cartridge in the tank that helps to prolong the life of your unit. Reviewers love that you can adjust the tank to hard or soft water, as well. They do point out that it can be heavy for some, at 3.1kgs.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

2. Best for Quick Cleaning: Vileda Steam Plus

Pros

Produces steam for 28 minutes

Heats water in just 15 seconds

Triangular head cleans corners well

Compact storage form factor

Includes carpet glider and microfibre cloth

Cons

Best used with distilled water

Amazon's best-selling steam mop has a triangular head that tackles corners easily. The Vileda Steam Plus is designed to slide under furniture and clean small spaces, working continuously for 28 minutes per tank. It operates on three steam settings, like our best overall, and cleans wood on low, carpets on medium and tiles on high flow. The mop's best feature is its heating time of only 15 seconds, which means instantaneous steam every time you refill the 400ml tank. It does miss a descaling contraption, so if your area gets hard water, the manufacturer advises distilling it prior to steaming. Storage in enclosed spaces is made convenient with the detachable handle. Buyers leave five-star reviews, commending the ease of use, the lengthy six-metre cable and manoeuvrability. Some have even gotten stains out of their carpets.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

3. Best for Large Homes: Shark Klik n' Flip Automatic Steam Mop, Bordeaux/Steel Grey

Pros

Double-sided cleaning pad covers more area

Hands-free pad release, with just a button

Steam Blast mode uses very hot steam for stubborn stains

Good on laminated and sealed floors

Includes an extra double-sided pad

Cons

Manufacturer recommends distilled water

Expensive

A pricier model is Shark's Klik n' Flip steam mop, for its added convenient features. It shares the basic functionalities of most mops, from three steam settings to compatibility with marble, tile, hardwood and stone floors. What you're paying for is the mop's Klik n' Flip technology, where the head can be flipped both ways to cover more surface area, thanks to the double-sided Dirt Grip cleaning pads. Reviews mention how the pad goes on and comes off with just a click, saving them from touching the cloth. The temperatures in the 350ml tank can go up to 160 degrees Celsius, when you use the Steam Blast mode for stubborn stains. Plus, it only weighs 2.7kgs, say buyers, who've carried it up the stairs with ease.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

4. Best Multipurpose: Black + Decker Steam Mop, 2-in-1

Pros

Steams and sanitises most surfaces, from kitchen appliances to floors

Includes 15 accessories, for grout, corners, mirrors and more

Takes 20 seconds to heat up a 350ml tank

Long eight-metre cord

Cons

Expensive

Black and Decker's unit is more than a steam mop, given the 15 accessories that come with it. From barbeque grills and shower screens to garment steaming and mirrors, this two-in-one mop transforms into a cleaning device for the entire house. You can tackle tight corners with the triangular nozzle, or continue to use the regular head on all sealed hard floors. With the accessory kit, the unit turns into a steaming mitt that lets you sanitise kitchen surfaces, toys and door knobs. A special brush is included for scrubbing your grout, as well, attested by impressed reviewers. Buyers have steamed their stove with great results, saying that they've removed stains that were previously impossible to clean.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two years for Dh57.

5. Best Budget: Vytronix USM13 10-in-1 Multifunction Upright Steam Cleaner Mop

Pros

Includes 10 accessories, for garment steaming, scrubbing and refreshing upholstery

Triangular head to reach corners

Heats up in 20 seconds

Lightweight at 2.2kgs

Cons

Only one steam flow setting

You don't have to shell out as much for an extensive kit, with the Vytronix USM13. It packs 10 different accessories at a value price tag. This multifunction steam mop can be used to steam your clothes, refresh the rugs and scrub upholstery, besides cleaning your hard floors. Users mention detailing their kitchen, including the sink, drainer and countertops, with the brush nozzles in the kit. The machine only weighs 2.2kgs, so you can expect it to move with little to no effort. It produces steady steam at 100 degrees Celsius, but reviews do mention the lack of variable flow settings.