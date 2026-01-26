Early Ramadan deals: 6 beauty and home deals with huge savings in UAE 2026

It's time to change your beauty routines and living spaces
Ramadan 2026 will be here soon, and so are the deals you don’t want to miss. From glow-boosting skincare gadgets to high-tech home must-haves, these early Ramadan offers are all about saving big while changing your beauty routines and living spaces. So if you need to pamper yourself, or refreshing your home, or stocking up for family, these six deals bring premium products at prices that feel just right. With huge savings, flexible payments, and limited-time offers, now is the perfect moment to snag your favorites before the rush begins.
The medicube Age-R Booster Pro stands out as a worthwhile Ramadan deal largely because of the timing, the discount depth, and its all-in-one functionality. For shoppers who’ve been curious about at-home skin tech but hesitant to commit at full price, this markdown lowers the risk.
What makes the device appealing beyond the discount is its versatility. The Age-R Booster Pro combines six functions, enhanced product absorption, radiance boosting, elasticity care, pore care, LED anti-wrinkle treatment, and overall skin refinement, into one compact tool. Instead of investing in multiple devices or salon treatments, users can address several common skin concerns with a single product, which adds to its long-term value.
The device also doesn’t require a separate conductive gel, allowing it to work with existing skincare products. That practicality matters during Ramadan, when routines are often simplified and skin can feel more dehydrated or dull due to fasting and altered sleep patterns. The option to pair the device with one’s usual serums and moisturisers makes it easier to maintain consistency without extra steps or purchases.
The Roborock F25 Ultra is positioned as a strong Ramadan deal less because of a dramatic price slash and more because of what the discount unlocks at this price point. It brings a high-end wet-and-dry vacuum into a range that’s more reasonable for households already considering a premium floor-cleaning upgrade.
What justifies the spend is the device’s ability to replace multiple cleaning tools. The F25 Ultra combines powerful suction, wet mopping, and high-temperature steam cleaning in a single cordless unit. Its 302°F steam is designed to lift dried-on messes, while lower high-temperature modes help break down grease and sticky spills, particularly useful for kitchens and dining areas that see heavier use during Ramadan.
Practical design details add to its everyday appeal. The blue-light debris detection helps spot fine dust and crumbs that are easy to miss, especially on darker floors. AI-assisted wheels and a lay-flat design make it easier to clean around furniture and reach under beds and sofas without physical strain.
Maintenance is another area where the F25 Ultra earns its price. The self-cleaning and self-drying system reduces hands-on upkeep, using high-temperature cleaning and hot-air drying to keep rollers fresh after each use. For busy households, especially those hosting more frequently, this can save time and effort over the long term.
While it’s still a considered purchase, flexible payment options, free delivery, and easy returns help soften the investment. With a solid 4.2-star rating and Amazon’s Choice badge, the F25 Ultra stands out as a practical, time-saving upgrade rather than an impulse buy, making it a sensible Ramadan deal for homes that prioritise cleanliness, convenience, and efficiency.
The d’Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum offers a convenient and luxurious way to refresh and hydrate skin, making it an appealing choice for a Ramadan skincare choice. Its multi-tasking formula combines hydration, radiance boosting, and lightweight moisturization in a single spray, reducing the need for multiple products and simplifying routines during fasting, when skin can feel more dehydrated or dull.
Infused with Italian white truffle extract, the serum helps revitalize and brighten the complexion, while being non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types. Its fine mist application makes it easy to use on the go, whether after morning skincare or during the day for a quick hydration boost. The vegan and desert-adapted formula also adds a thoughtful touch for conscious consumers.
For shoppers considering premium skincare, the d’Alba spray serum is a good Ramadan deal because it combines multiple benefits into a single, easy-to-use product, a practical investment for maintaining glow and hydration throughout the month. Its compact 50ml size, all-in-one convenience, and focus on radiant, refreshed skin make it a sensible addition to any skincare routine, without the need for layering
The OKOBARA Transit Luggage Set of 3 is solid choice for travelers looking to change their gear during Ramadan. With capacities of 40L, 65L, and 100L, this set covers everything from short trips to extended vacations, offering flexibility and convenience for all travel needs.
Constructed from durable polycarbonate, the hard-shell design protects belongings against bumps and impacts, while the silent Japanese Hinomoto wheels ensure smooth, effortless navigation through airports or busy streets. The aviation-grade telescopic handles and premium zippers add durability and ease of use, making packing and mobility simpler during busy travel periods.
The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro offers a powerful, time-saving solution for keeping floors spotless, making it a practical pick during Ramadan when household routines can be busier or more compact. With 25,000 Pa HyperForce suction, this robot vacuum handles dust, crumbs, pet hair, and sticky spills effortlessly, while the dual anti-tangle system ensures smooth operation without constant maintenance.
Its integrated mop uses 100°C hot water for deep cleaning, lifting dirt and grime from tiles, hardwood, and laminate floors. Reactive AI obstacle detection allows the vacuum to navigate around furniture and household objects efficiently, reducing manual intervention and helping maintain a clean home with minimal effort.
For those investing in smart home solutions, the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro also saves time and energy compared to traditional cleaning methods. Combined with its automated cleaning schedule, self-navigation, and dual mop function, it’s particularly useful during Ramadan when households may prioritize family and fasting routines over extended cleaning sessions.
With features like anti-tangle brushes, hot water mop cleaning, and AI navigation, the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro delivers convenience and high performance. It’s a practical choice for anyone looking to streamline home maintenance while keeping spaces hygienic and fresh.
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer is a versatile, high-performance styling tool that makes it a smart choice for those looking to simplify their beauty routine during Ramadan. Designed for both straight and wavy hair, it combines multiple functions in one device, drying, curling, waving, and smoothing, eliminating the need for multiple styling tools and saving both time and effort.
During Ramadan, when routines can change and preparation for events or family gatherings increases, the Airwrap offers quick, consistent styling with professional results. Its multi-functional design, combined with Dyson’s reputation for innovation and hair care, makes this an investment in both convenience and long-term hair health.
Flexible purchasing options, secure delivery, and Dyson’s global support make this a Ramadan-ready choice for anyone wanting salon-quality results at home, without the need for multiple styling appliances.
