Ramadan cooking calls for balance, flavour without excess, comfort without heaviness. Electric grills make that easier, letting you prepare smoky kebabs, tender vegetables and perfectly grilled proteins using far less oil, without firing up a bulky barbecue. From quick iftar fixes to relaxed suhoor spreads, these grills are built for healthier meals that don’t compromise on taste.

Available in indoor, outdoor and hybrid options, electric grills are surprisingly versatile. Compact and almost smoke-free, they’re well-suited to apartment living and far easier to set up and clean than traditional charcoal grills.

We’ve picked the best electric grills available on Amazon, based on user ratings and reviews. Purchase your favourite one, well in time for Ramadan.

However, it’s not perfect. Like many electric grills, it won’t quite replicate the deep smoky flavour you’d get from charcoal or wood, so some might find the taste a bit subdued compared with traditional barbecues. And while the internal smoke system helps, you’ll still need some ventilation nearby, especially when searing fattier cuts. The grilling surface is also more compact than larger outdoor models, so if you’re cooking for big groups or hosting large iftar spreads, you might find yourself needing multiple batches.

The Crownline GR-440 Smokeless Electric Grill is a solid pick if you’re after healthier, low-smoke grilling at home. Its precise temperature control (80°C–230°C) and powerful 1,800 W element mean you can grill lean meats, fish and vegetables evenly without the flare-ups and heavy smoke of charcoal or gas models, the built-in fan and water-filtration system help absorb oil byproducts and expel minimal fumes, making it suitable for balconies or kitchens prone to smoke alarms. The detachable grilling plate, drip tray and tempered glass lid also make it easier to clean and monitor your food as it cooks.

On the flip side, the unit’s size and multifunction features also mean a learning curve if you’re used to a simple grill — mastering each mode can take a few tries. It’s also bulkier than single-purpose grills, so you’ll need adequate counter space, which may be a consideration in compact UAE kitchens. And while the air-fry and roast functions are strong performers, purists craving that traditional charcoal taste might still miss the deeper smokiness of outdoor grilling.

For families breaking fast together, the extra-large capacity and smart controls make it easier to cook larger portions without crowding a tiny grilling space. And because air frying requires little to no oil, you can enjoy crisp, satisfying textures without adding unnecessary calories — a bonus for meals meant to nourish rather than weigh you down after a day of fasting.

If you’re looking to keep your Ramadan meals flavourful yet lighter, the Nutricook 6-in-1 Smart Indoor Grill with Air Fryer XL is a versatile all-in-one kitchen ally. With an 8.5-litre capacity and 1760 W of power, it handles everything from grilled kebabs and charred veggies to roasted chicken and air-fried falafel — and even dehydrating dates or reheating last night’s iftar leftovers. The built-in thermometer will help in cooking proteins just right, while its multiple functions (grill, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat) mean you can trim down on extra cookware and prep time during the busiest hours of Ramadan.

What really sets it apart is the clever sloped design that drains away excess fat as you cook, so food stays flavourful without feeling heavy after a long fast. You can detach the grill from its stand and bring it indoors, but most reviewers agree it’s happiest outdoors. It’s a bit bulky for small kitchens, but on a balcony or in the backyard, it’s exactly where this grill comes into its own.

If you like your iftar grills big, bold and built for sharing, the George Foreman Electric Grill fits the bill. With 15,000+ glowing 4.5-star reviews, it’s a crowd favourite for a reason. The non-stick plates and built-in drip tray keep things refreshingly low-effort, while the extra-large grilling surface lets you cook up to 15 portions in one go, perfect for burgers, kebabs and marinated meats when friends and family come over.

If you’re after a grill that doubles the fun at your dining table, the Food Party Electric Grill and Hot Pot brings two crowd‑pleasing cooking experiences into one compact unit. Imagine sizzling marinated meats and skewers on one side while simmering a rich, fragrant broth for vegetables, dumplings or noodles on the other — perfect for lively iftar gatherings where everyone eats together and cooks at the table.

The dual‑zone design makes this appliance more than just a grill. The hot pot section lets you boil, steam and stew your favourite Ramadan staples, from tender chillis and mushrooms to cubes of paneer or seafood, while the adjacent grill surface sears proteins with that irresistible char. It’s a great way to offer variety without needing multiple appliances — one device can handle grilled classics and comforting soups in one sitting.

Cleanup is straightforward thanks to non‑stick surfaces, and the adjustable temperature controls let you dial in the right heat for each section without guesswork. That versatility also means it’s as useful outside of Ramadan as it is during the holy month, turning weeknight dinners into interactive meals everyone can help prepare.