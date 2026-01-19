5 best cameras for parents in the UAE, 2026

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a reliable choice for parents who want a camera that’s compact, quick to operate, and capable of delivering consistently polished results. Its large 1-inch sensor produces crisp photos with pleasing colour and strong low-light performance, making it well suited to indoor birthdays, school events, and spontaneous outings. The camera is fast to focus and responsive, so fleeting expressions and candid moments are less likely to be missed, while 4K video recording adds versatility for short family clips and travel memories. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make transferring photos to your phone effortless, which is ideal for sharing or backing up moments on the same day. That said, battery life is on the modest side, and the lack of a viewfinder can be limiting in very bright outdoor conditions. Moreover, it's on the pricier side. Even so, for parents who want a reliable, pocketable camera that balances quality with convenience, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III is still a reassuring, easy-to-love choice.