Why Jenga remains a family favourite, and what the 2025 edition brings to the table

Some games never really leave the family cupboard, and Jenga is one of them. While much of our entertainment now happens through phones, tablets and television screens, a simple tower of wooden blocks can still bring everyone around the same table. There is something familiar about the nervous laughter, careful movements and inevitable crash that follows someone's overly confident turn. Hasbro's 2025 edition keeps everything people remember about Jenga while introducing a few optional ways to play. At its heart, though, the appeal remains unchanged: it's an easy game that brings people together without asking much of them.