Freedom, not finance: Why Gen Z prefers to rent, not own cars

In recent years, the UAE has witnessed a transformative shift in consumer behaviour, especially among Generation Z. This tech-savvy, experience-driven demographic is challenging traditional notions of ownership, favouring access-based models in industries ranging from entertainment to mobility. Nowhere is this trend more evident than in the automotive sector, where an increasing number of young consumers are choosing to rent or lease vehicles instead of buying them. This shift is not a passing trend and reflects deeper economic realities, lifestyle preferences, and sustainability concerns that are reshaping the future of transportation.