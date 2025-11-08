Freedom, not finance: Why Gen Z prefers to rent, not own cars

UAE’s young drivers value flexibility, tech, and sustainability over and long-term ties
In a region synonymous with luxury cars and wide roads, the idea of owning a car used to be a status symbol, a rite of passage for many. But today, as we look around, it’s clear that something is changing. Young UAE residents, particularly Gen Z, are redefining what mobility means, and car ownership is no longer at the heart of that definition. These consumers, typically aged between 18 and 27, are prioritising access over ownership, and flexibility over permanence.
In recent years, the UAE has witnessed a transformative shift in consumer behaviour, especially among Generation Z. This tech-savvy, experience-driven demographic is challenging traditional notions of ownership, favouring access-based models in industries ranging from entertainment to mobility. Nowhere is this trend more evident than in the automotive sector, where an increasing number of young consumers are choosing to rent or lease vehicles instead of buying them. This shift is not a passing trend and reflects deeper economic realities, lifestyle preferences, and sustainability concerns that are reshaping the future of transportation.
Unlike previous generations, Gen Z grew up in a digital world, accustomed to on-demand services and instant access. Whether it’s music, entertainment, or groceries, everything is available at the swipe of a finger, and travelling to places is just a click away.
Today’s young consumers don’t want to be tied down by long-term commitments like car loans, insurance, and maintenance. They want options that align with their dynamic lifestyles — moving seamlessly between work, leisure, and travel.
There has been a sizeable increase in younger customers opting for short-term rentals and flexible lease models over the past year alone, a trend that’s only gaining momentum. This shift goes beyond numbers and reflects a fundamental change in how this generation views mobility, looking for a one-stop shop and an increase in demand for convenience over everything else.
A recent YouGov survey revealed that 21% of UAE residents aged 18-50 prefer renting vehicles over purchasing them, with cost-efficiency and convenience emerging as the key motivators behind this shift.
In today’s urban UAE landscape, car ownership often entails a significant financial burden. Monthly loan repayments, high insurance premiums, routine maintenance, and registration fees can quickly add up. In comparison, renting offers a more flexible alternative, often including insurance and maintenance within the package. This makes it an appealing option, particularly for younger residents who value convenience and financial flexibility.
As the cost of traditional car ownership rises and urban lifestyles continue to evolve, renting is becoming an increasingly attractive choice. For many in the younger generation, mobility is no longer about ownership. It is about having access to a vehicle when needed, without the long-term commitment or financial strain.
Another factor influencing Gen Z’s decisions is a growing awareness of sustainability and environmental impact. While car rental companies are working to expand their eco-friendly fleets, younger customers appreciate not having to commit to a single car, especially as electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids enter the market.
In response, rental companies are expanding their eco-friendly fleets. This is in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and rising consumer demand for greener mobility.
The industry is closely monitoring this shift and working towards including more environmentally friendly options, recognising that the future of mobility is shared and sustainable.
Today’s renters expect seamless, tech-enabled experiences from mobile booking apps to cars equipped with the latest in-car technology. Car rental companies have an exceptional chance to use cutting-edge technology to offer smooth, quick, and easily accessible rental experiences because customers now value speed and convenience. Businesses can increase customer satisfaction and engagement by simplifying the rental process with contactless transactions, user-friendly apps, and real-time vehicle availability. Adopting creative solutions not only satisfies these demands but also establishes rental brands as progressive and sensitive to modern demands.
Some may see this as a temporary phase, but all indicators point to a long-term cultural shift in how young people view car ownership. As urban environments become smarter and more connected, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) models will continue to grow, giving Gen Z more ways to get around without ever owning a car.
Looking ahead, the integration of AI, predictive analytics, and autonomous vehicle technologies could further shift the landscape. Imagine an app-based system where Gen Z consumers not only rent a car but also have it delivered autonomously to their doorstep, with predictive scheduling based on their calendar and behaviour. This isn’t far off — it’s the direction mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) is already heading towards in innovation hubs like Dubai.
In a city like Dubai, where innovation leads the way, Gen Z’s preference for access over ownership is shaping the future of transportation. For car rental companies, this is an exciting opportunity to rethink and reshape mobility solutions that cater to a generation that values freedom, flexibility, and choice.
As we look ahead, the question is no longer whether Gen Z will embrace access over ownership, because they already have. The real question is, how will the industry keep up?
Rahul Singh is Managing Director of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises (Car Rental Division)
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox