Boat Show to affect traffic at Dubai Marina, warns RTA

Dubai: Traffic at Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence is expected to be worse over the next few days – you’d be better off taking the metro.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has cautioned residents about a surge in traffic in the Marina area due to the Dubai International Boat Show, which is taking place from February 28 to March 4, 2017, at the Dubai International Marine Club in Mina Seyahi.

Public are advised to park their vehicles at Palm Jumeirah Monorail parking, buses will be provided there to transport them to the event. — RTA (@RTA_Dubai) February 28, 2017

Due to the expected delay on the streets leading to Dubai International Marine Club, please use the Public Transport to get to the event.

The international event is expected to clog up traffic from 3-10pm as visitors and exhibitors make their way to the venue.

Expected delay on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. please use SZR through Al Naseem St. If you are heading to Dubai Marina & JBR. — RTA (@RTA_Dubai) February 28, 2017

The RTA has warned motorists to take alternative routes as heavy congestion is expected in Dubai Marina, especially along King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street.

The best way to travel, according to the RTA, is to either drive on Shaikh Zayed Road and through to Al Naseem Street, or to take public transport to the event due to limited parking spaces at the venue.

Due to the limited parking slots at Dubai International Boat Show, please park your cars away from the area and use the Public Transport. — RTA (@RTA_Dubai) February 28, 2017