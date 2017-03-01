Mobile
Boat Show to affect traffic at Dubai Marina, warns RTA

The International Boat Show will affect traffic on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street until Saturday

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Yachts on display at the annual Dubai International Boat Show.
 

Dubai: Traffic at Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence is expected to be worse over the next few days – you’d be better off taking the metro.  

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has cautioned residents about a surge in traffic in the Marina area due to the Dubai International Boat Show, which is taking place from February 28 to March 4, 2017, at the Dubai International Marine Club in Mina Seyahi.

 

The international event is expected to clog up traffic from 3-10pm as visitors and exhibitors make their way to the venue.

The RTA has warned motorists to take alternative routes as heavy congestion is expected in Dubai Marina, especially along King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street.

The best way to travel, according to the RTA, is to either drive on Shaikh Zayed Road and through to Al Naseem Street, or to take public transport to the event due to limited parking spaces at the venue.

Superyachts on show at DIBS 2017

