Boat show opens at heart of future Dubai Harbour
DUBAI: The Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2017 opened to its 25th year on Tuesday morning. This year’s show runs from February 28 to March 4 at the Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi, an area which will become a central feature of Dubai Harbour, the mega-project announced by Dubai’s government at the beginning of the year.
It is one of a number of ambitious waterfront projects launched in recent years in the UAE, including Nakheel’s Deira Islands, and the Dubai Creek, which are set to drive the sale of boats in the region. The emirate’s maritime investments have increased 25 per cent over the past four years.
DIBS 2017 will play host to a number of superyacht builders, smaller leisure and fishing boat manufacturers, and a host of marina suppliers from around the world.
According to the Superyacht Builders Association’s (SYBAss) Annual Economic Report 2016, the propensity of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the Mena region to buy superyachts built within the last 15 years was 20 per cent, the second highest in the world after Europe.
This year’s DIBS will feature 450 boats and watercraft with an estimated value of Dh1.5 billion, whilst about 845 companies and brands from 60 countries are expected to take part in the show, including 87 new participants.
The show will see 38 global and regional launches and will feature 19 superyachts including the 77-metre Silverfast by Silver Yachts, the 70-metre Joy by Feadship and the 47-metre Majesty 155 by local manufacturer Gulf Craft.