Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah mall

The Asian suspect walked behind women and filmed them on his mobile phone

Image Credit: Shutterstock
 

Sharjah: Police in the eastern region of Sharjah have arrested a man for snooping on women in a shopping mall and recording them on his mobile phone.

In a statement issued by police on Wednesday, the incident occurred in the city of Khor Fakkan.

Khor Fakkan Police initially received a tip-off about an Asian man that was following women and acting suspiciously.

An Emirati man at the shopping mall witnessed the incident, and saw the suspect raising his mobile phone and recording woman walking around the shops. The witness then notified the concerned authorities at the mall, who then contacted the police.

Police immediately arrested the suspect, who confessed to filming the female shoppers, and the videos were then seized.

The case has been referred to the public prosecution.

This is not the first case of men secretly filming women in shopping malls. 

On February 8, 2017, Gulf News reported that a 31-year-old Indian man was jailed for three months, for filming women in a shopping mall in Dubai. Several videos and images of women’s body parts were found in the photo gallery when his phone was checked.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of sexually abusing a number of women and breaching their modesty by filming their bodies.

