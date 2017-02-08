Worker jailed for filming women in sexy outfits

Dubai: A worker, who secretly filmed women shoppers in revealing clothes at a mall in Dubai, has been jailed for three months.

A woman had informed the mall’s police office that she spotted the 31-year-old Indian worker secretly filming her from a distance in September.

The mall’s policemen brought the man to the office where he admitted that he had secretly filmed a number of unidentified women shoppers.

Several videos and images of women’s body parts were found in the photo gallery when his phone was checked.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of sexually abusing a number of women and breaching their modesty by filming their bodies.

He had pleaded guilty.

When asked if he had taken general photos or particular ones, the defendant replied: “I took snaps of several individuals at the mall.”

However when questioned if he had intended to take photos of women only, the accused said: “I took general photos and I had no intention to offend any woman.”

In Wednesday’s ruling, presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the defendant will be deported after serving his jail term.

A policeman said a woman informed the mall’s security guards that she caught the worker filming her.

“The woman told the guards that it happened around 8pm when she was enjoying a water show. The guards accompanied the worker to the police office. During questioning, the defendant confessed that he secretly filmed a number of women in sexy clothes for his personal pleasure,” the policeman said.

The defendant admitted to prosecutors that he breached the privacy and modesty of a number of women whom he filmed in the mall.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.