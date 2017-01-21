US drillers add the most oil rigs since April 2013 — Baker Hughes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US drillers add the most oil rigs since April 2013 — Baker Hughes

Almost two-thirds of the rigs added since May were in the Permian basin

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Drillers at the well head in a field on the outskirts of Midland, Texas. Analysts expect USenergy firms to boost spending on drilling and pump more oil and natural gas from shale fields in coming years now that energy prices are projected to keep climbing.
Gulf News
 

Houston: US energy companies last week added the most oil rigs in nearly four years, extending an eight-month recovery as drillers take advantage of a deal by Opec to cut supplies that has boosted prices over $50 a barrel since early December.

Drillers added 29 oil rigs in the week to January 20, bringing the total count up to 551, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.

During the same week a year ago, there were 510 active oil rigs.

Since crude prices first topped $50 a barrel in May after recovering from 13-year lows in February, drillers have added a total of 235 oil rigs in 30 of the past 34 weeks, the biggest recovery in rigs since a global oil glut crushed the market over two years starting in mid 2014.

Almost two-thirds of the rigs added since May were in the Permian basin, the nation’s biggest shale oil formation located in west Texas and eastern New Mexico. Drillers last week added 13 rigs there, the most in a week since March 2014, bringing the total up to 281, the highest since March 2015.

Another basin that picked up a lot of rigs last week was Cana Woodford in Oklahoma, which gained nine rigs bringing the total there up to 45, the most in that basin since at least 2011, according to Baker Hughes data going back that far.

The Baker Hughes oil rig count plunged from a record 1,609 in October 2014 to a six-year low of 316 in May as US crude collapsed from over $107 a barrel in June 2014 to near $26 in February 2016.

US crude futures were trading above $52 a barrel on Friday as growing US production offset some of the cuts planned by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers.

Analysts said they expect US energy firms to boost spending on drilling and pump more oil and natural gas from shale fields in coming years now that energy prices are projected to keep climbing.

Futures for the balance of 2017 were trading around $55 a barrel, while calendar 2018 was fetching almost $56.

Analysts at Simmons & Co, energy specialists at US investment bank Piper Jaffray, last week forecast the total oil and gas rig count would average 754 in 2017, 868 in 2018 and 979 in 2019. Most wells produce both oil and gas.

That compares with 694 oil and gas rigs last week, and an average of 509 in 2016 and 978 in 2015, according to Baker Hughes data.

Analysts at US financial services firm Cowen & Co said in a note last week that its capital expenditure tracking showed 27 exploration and production (E&P) companies planned to increase spending by an average of 34 per cent in 2017 over 2016.

That spending increase in 2017 followed an estimated 47 per cent decline in 2016 and a 35 per cent decline in 2015, Cowen said according to the 65 E&P companies it tracks.

US oil production was rebounding, led by light tight oil, also commonly known as shale oil, as exploration drilling increased and wells became more efficient, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

On average, the IEA said in its monthly report, it expected US light tight production to grow by closer to 170,000 barrels per day in 2017, after falling by nearly 300,000 bpd in 2016.

The head of the IEA, Fatih Birol, said in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that he expected US shale oil output to rebound by as much as 500,000 bpd over the course of 2017, which would be a new record.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Davos
follow this tag on MGNDavos
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Davos
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Opec,friends on track to comply with output cut

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?