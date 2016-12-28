UAE petrol price to rise 11 fils in January

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE petrol price to rise 11 fils in January

Ministry of Energy raises petrol price by 11 fils per litre and diesel by 13 fils

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Energy increased fuel prices for January as global oil prices move up due to an agreement between oil producing countries to cut output from next month to stabilise oil prices.

The new per litre fuel prices for January are: Super 98-Dh1.91, up from Dh1.80 in December; Special 95-Dh1.80, up from Dh1.69; E Plus-91-Dh1.73, up from Dh1.62.

And diesel price has been fixed at Dh1.94 per litre, which will be higher than the December price of Dh1.81 per litre.

Fuel prices have gone up as global oil prices recover due to a historic deal reached between Opec (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-Opec members to reduce their output by about 1.8 million barrels per day from January 1.

The global benchmark Brent crude was trading at $56.42 per barrel, up by 0.59 per cent and US crude West Texas Intermediate was trading at $54.16, up by 0.48 per cent on Wednesday at about 2:20 PM UAE time.

Expand

Share your views

More from Energy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
oil price
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Energy

Compliance in focus as Opec deal kicks off

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan