U.S. boosts monthly rate of oil rig additions to most since 2012 - Baker Hughes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

U.S. boosts monthly rate of oil rig additions to most since 2012 - Baker Hughes

American energy firms expected to boost spending on drilling and pump more oil and natural gas from shale fields in coming years

Gulf News
 

New York: US energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) agreed to cut supplies in late November.

Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to February 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.

During the same week a year ago, there were 439 active oil rigs.

The average rate of rig additions over the past four weeks increased to 17, its highest rate of growth since February 2012, Baker Hughes data showed.

Since crude prices first topped $50 (Dh183.65) a barrel in May after recovering from 13-year lows last February, drillers have added a total of 275 oil rigs in 33 of the past 37 weeks, the biggest recovery in rigs since a global oil glut crushed the market over two years starting in mid 2014.

Baker Hughes oil rig count plunged from a record 1,609 in October 2014 to a six-year low of 316 in May as US crude collapsed from over $107 a barrel in June 2014 to near $26 in February 2016.

US crude futures traded around $54 a barrel on Friday, putting the contract on track for an eight week of gains in the last nine, as Opec and other producers cut production in an effort to end a global oil glut and raise prices.

Analysts said they expect US energy firms to boost spending on drilling and pump more oil and natural gas from shale fields in coming years now that energy prices are projected to keep climbing.

Futures for the balance of 2017 were trading around $55 a barrel, while calendar 2018 was fetching near $56.

“Given the robust US rig count growth over the past month, we are slightly raising our US rig count from 800 to 850 rigs in 2017,” analysts at US financial services company Raymond James said in a note this week, referring to the combined oil and natural gas rig count.

For 2018, Raymond James said it was maintaining its 1,100 rig estimate. Most rigs produce both oil and gas.

That compares with an average of 700 so far in 2017, 509 in 2016 and 978 in 2015, according to Baker Hughes data.

Analysts at US financial services firm Cowen & Co said in a note this week that its capital expenditure tracking showed 33 exploration and production (E&P) companies planned to increase spending by an average of 36 per cent in 2017 over 2016.

That spending increase in 2017 followed an estimated 45 per cent decline in 2016 and a 37 per cent decline in 2015, Cowen said according to the 65 E&P companies it tracks.

More from Energy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
oil price

Also In Energy

Analysts predict high Opec members’ compliance

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year