Saudi youth strongly back renewable energy plans

Masdar survey finds that 70% of young Saudi men and women want to see government spending on renewable energy increase

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Ambitious plans set out by Saudi Arabia for the deployment of renewable energy are strongly aligned with the hopes and ambitions of the country’s young people, according to global research commissioned by Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company.

The Masdar Gen Z Global Sustainability Survey, which spoke to around 5,000 youth aged 18-25 in 20 countries, found that 70 per cent of young Saudi men and women want to see government spending on renewable energy increase to make it more widely available and effective. An additional 71 per cent of those questioned believe that the public and private sectors share equal responsibility for accelerating the adoption of clean technologies.

More from Energy

Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Masdar
GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Masdar
