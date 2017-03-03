Saudi Arabia still bears brunt of oil cuts as Opec output drops

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi Arabia still bears brunt of oil cuts as Opec output drops

Riyadh lowered oil supply by 90,000 barrels a day from a month earlier to 9.78m in February, survey indicates

Gulf News
 

London: Saudi Arabia continued to lead Opec’s efforts to cut production, helping the organisation get closer to a goal set out in a historic accord last year.

Riyadh lowered oil supply by 90,000 barrels a day from a month earlier to 9.78 million in February, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. It was the second month in a row that the world’s biggest crude exporter pumped below its own target of 10.06 million barrels a day.

Overall, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ production fell to 32.17 million barrels a day in February, a 65,000 barrel-a-day drop from January, the first month of the accord. The 10 members of the group that pledged to make cuts in Vienna in November implemented 104 per cent of those reductions, largely because Saudi Arabia went beyond its target.

Those countries’ efforts were offset by increases from Iran, Nigeria and Libya that were permitted under the terms of the agreement, meaning Opec’s total output remains 415,000 barrels a day above the target set out in the November 30 deal. The group as a whole is only about 70 per cent of the way toward the production level it deemed necessary to eliminate a global oversupply and boost prices.

Iraq’s production dropped by 50,000 barrels to 4.44 million barrels a day, the survey showed. A strike by oil workers in Gabon — the tiniest member — contributed to a decline of 15,000 barrels a day. Angola, among the most compliant members in January, failed to meet its target in February after the start-up of two oil projects. Output there ramped up 20,000 barrels to 1.69 million barrels a day.

Iran’s output increased to 3.83 million barrels a day, slightly above its goal of 3.797 million barrels a day. As part of the deal, Iran was allowed to increase supply after years of sanctions that hurt its oil industry.

Libya and Nigeria — both exempt from the accord — saw combined 50,000 barrel-a-day growth.

Russian cuts

Investors are also paying close attention to Russia and 10 other oil-producing countries, which agreed in December to join Opec in cutting output. A monitoring committee last week found the non-OPEC countries achieved 66 per cent of their pledged cuts for January.

In Russia, the largest non-Opec participant in the deal, oil output was unchanged in February at about 11.1 million barrels a day after a cut of 117,000 barrels a day in January, according to Energy Ministry data. The nation pledged in December to gradually reduce supply by as much as 300,000 barrels a day from a post-Soviet high of 11.23 million in October.

Benchmark Brent crude prices have rallied about 20 per cent since the November pact amid optimism the market will rebalance following three years of glut. Opec and its allies will decide at meetings in May whether to prolong the accord past June 30.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Lukoil of Russia plans Middle East expansion

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger