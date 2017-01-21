Opec, Russia meet in Vienna for first check on oil-cuts progress

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Opec, Russia meet in Vienna for first check on oil-cuts progress

Meeting will focus mostly on how compliance will be assessed rather than producing any new data

Gulf News
 

London: Representatives of Opec and several other major oil producers arrived in Vienna on Friday for their first meeting to monitor compliance with an agreement to cut output.

Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela will meet counterparts from non-Opec nations Russia and Oman to figure out ways to verify that the 24 signatories to the historic deal are following through on their pledge to remove a combined 1.8 million barrels a day of supply from the market for six months. They intend to prove the group is serious about finally eliminating a three-year crude oversupply and dispel scepticism stemming from previous unfulfilled promises.

International oil prices rose to an 18-month high of more than $58 a barrel after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and several non-members agreed on December 10 to end two years of unfettered production and instead cut output. Crude has since slipped about 5 per cent from that peak as traders await proof that they will follow through on the deal.

Ministers will hold an informal dinner Saturday evening before gathering at Opec headquarters for the first official meeting of the monitoring committee Sunday morning, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the agenda isn’t public.

With January not yet complete, the first meeting will focus mostly on how compliance will be assessed rather than producing any new data, said one person. The committee currently has no plans to use external agencies, such as consultants that track oil exports by monitoring tanker movements, to verify that countries are implementing the pledged supply curbs, said three people familiar with the matter.

See also: Opec Seeks to Quiet Doubts on Supply Cuts as Rally Falters

As outlined in Opec’s initial agreement, monthly production data known as “secondary sources” compiled by analysts in the group’s secretariat will be the principal tool for judging whether members are complying with the deal, the people said. Those figures do not cover non-members such as Russia. The committee will hold monthly meetings, they said.

Opec’s production fell by 220,900 barrels a day to 33.085 million a day in December, led by declines in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, according to secondary sources data in the group’s monthly report published January 18. The organisation agreed to reduce its output to 32.5 million barrels a day, although that total included about 740,000 barrels a day of output from former member Indonesia.

The first two weeks of January saw “very strong” compliance and the majority of producers are already exceeding their pledged cuts, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid Al-Falih said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. About 1.5 million barrels a day of production has been withdrawn from the market so far, he told Al Arabiya television in an interview Friday.

Russia has pumped an average of 11.1 million barrels a day in January, a reduction of 108,000 barrels a day from official government figures for both November and December, initial Energy Ministry data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest producer involved in the cuts agreement said it would make a reduction of 300,000 barrels a day by April or May.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGNNigeria
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Nigeria
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Opec,friends on track to comply with output cut

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?