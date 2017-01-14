Oil caps worst week since November with all eyes on Opec cuts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oil caps worst week since November with all eyes on Opec cuts

Producers have been unable to sustain rally above $55 amid concern that rising prices will spur more production

Gulf News
 

New York: Oil posted the biggest weekly decline since November as traders await proof that Opec and other producers are following through on promises to cut production.

Futures declined 1.2 per cent in New York on Friday and slid 3 per cent last week. Saudi Arabia reduced output to less than 10 million barrels a day and will consider renewing its pledge to trim supply in six months, according to Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih. Still, until monthly production data is released, “these claims cannot be verified,” according to Commerzbank AG. The UAE doesn’t intend to reduce output more than was agreed upon with Opec in November and a tanker is said to sail to Libya’s Zawiya port to load Sharara crude.

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery slid 64 cents to settle at $52.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was about 11 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for March settlement dropped 56 cents to end the session at $55.45 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark was at a premium of $2.30 to March WTI.

Oil has advanced since the deal among members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations to temper global supply. It has been unable to sustain its rally above $55 amid concern that rising prices will spur more production. While Middle East producers including Saudi Arabia have signalled they’re sticking to the pledged reductions, the US Tuesday raised this year’s output forecast.

“We’re seeing strong compliance from the usual suspects, the Saudis and their Gulf counterparts,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund that focuses on energy, said by telephone. But US output rose by 176,000 barrels a day last week and “the exempted countries are going gangbusters in production and exports,” he said.

Rig count

Explorers reduced US rigs searching for oil for the first time since October, after expanding to the highest level in a year the previous week. The increase has helped fuel a rebound in US oil production, which rose to the highest level since April last week.

The Opec supply deal has only been in effect for two weeks, and the group will adopt compliance mechanisms at a meeting in Vienna on Jan. 22, Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The caps on supply, together with rising demand and natural decreases in output in some countries, will help balance the market and support prices, al-Falih said at an energy conference in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The last time Saudi production came in below 10 million barrels a day was in February 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The markets are trying to get a sense of what sort of compliance we will get,” Abhishek Deshpande, chief energy analyst at Natixis SA in London, said by telephone. Producers are seeing that oil prices have not climbed to $60 yet, “and if they want that, they must provide the market with confidence.”

More from Energy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting