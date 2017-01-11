Fire breaks out at Adnoc refinery

Staff Report

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out at one of the facilities located at the Takreer refinery in Ruwais on Wednesday evening.

The extent of the damage to the refinery is not known. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) in a statement said they are working to contain the fire and bring it under control.

“The fire is contained to one of our processing units. There is no immediate danger to the population. The relevant authorities have been notified and we will cooperate fully with the investigations into the incident,” an Adnoc spokesperson said.

There are no reports of casualties in the incident which took place at around 6pm.

Abu Dhabi Oil Company, also known as Takreer was established in 1999 to take over the responsibility of refining operations previously undertaken by Adnoc.

The company’s areas of operations include the refining of crude oil and condensate, supply of petroleum products and production of granulated sulphur. The facility is located at about 250 kilometers from Abu Dhabi in the Western region.