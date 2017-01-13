Mobile
Federal draft law to regulate UAE mining investment sector: official

UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to double efforts towards clean energy

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The ministry of Energy is currently working on a draft federal law to regulate the mining investment sector in the state, a UAE official has said.

Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, added that the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to develop solutions and proactive plans to cope with any changes in the vital sectors, including the energy sector.

“This strategy will double the UAE’s efforts in clean energy and contribute to country’s increase in clean energy to 27 per cent by 2021, and 50 per cent by 2050,” Al Neyadi said.

Al Neyadi noted that the strategy is based on four considerations, including supply, affordability, sustainability and bringing happiness to the consumer.

He added that the demand for energy continues to grow, noting that the availability of multiple sources of energy would help more provision and sustainability in a manner that could stimulate the global economy.

“The decline in solar energy prices and development in the storage technologies give an opportunity to compete in the largest share of the global energy mix,” Al Neyadi said.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI

