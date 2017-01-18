Electric cars to account for 90% of vehicles

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Electric cars to account for 90% of vehicles

20% of households to run on solar energy by 2020

Image Credit:
TESLA Owners of the Tesla Model S show off their vehicles outside an Abu Dhabi-based shopping mall. (Supplied)
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Electric cars won’t be a novelty for long. By 2035, they are expected to make up 90 per cent of all vehicles as the use of clean energy becomes mainstream.

And it’s not just that. About 20 years later, in 2053, instead of fumbling for a power outlet and a cable to charge electronic devices, people will be able to send and receive power, according to the State of the Future Report, which was released on Wednesday by the UAE at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We will have the ability to send power as easily as we can send data, so every device can be powered from a cellular array. It could power someone else’s cell phone across the road, so all of our energy production will be completely decentralised,” the report said.

But even 15 years prior to that, clean energy will be more abundant, with electricity generated from renewable sources expected to be greater than the current combined demand of China, India, and Brazil — three of the world’s most populous countries. Twenty per cent of households will run on solar energy by 2020.

Solar energy is also expected to become “as cheap as coal or as cheap as your regular utility bill” in the next five years. With subsidies, at least a third to half of states in the US will rely on it, the report said. In fact, such a drop in the cost of solar energy will result in “dramatic solar growth,” and solar panels may even be rolled out on just about every surface.

Stricter governmental policy

Energy consumption will also drop, as global demand for energy is expected to peak by 2030.

“New technology and stricter governmental policy will cause energy consumption to begin to fall across the fields of transport, heating, and electricity,” the report said.

Another sector expected to witness significant growth is technology, with the augmented reality/virtual reality industry expected to be a $150 billion market by 2020.

The report, launched by the Dubai Future Academy, was prepared in collaboration with 21 experts from organisations that include Nasa, New York University Langone Medical Centre, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), ConsenSys, and the SENS Research Foundation.

It aims to educate all stakeholders on the efforts needed to build a bright future for the UAE and the world, as well as propose solutions to challenges facing the world.

 

Factbox: iRobot

The State of the Future Report said that the increasing use of artificial intelligence in daily life will lead to machines committing a majority of crimes by the year 2040.

By 2042, artificial intelligence will play a major role on companies’ boards of directors and will be making many of their financial decisions. Half of the global workforce will be automated.

“There is going to be a blurring of the lines between humans, robots and AI and there will be a larger form of life,” according to Alex Lightman, and futurist and co-author of the report

More from Energy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Big Oil back on the acquisition trail

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found