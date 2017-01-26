Al Ameri to lead Taqa Iraq operations
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) on Thursday announced the appointment of Abdul Khaliq Al Ameri as acting project director of Taqa Iraq with immediate effect.
Al Ameri, previously deputy project director Taqa Iraq, will be responsible for the development of the Atrush block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to statement by Taqa. He succeeds Craig Webster who will remain in Abu Dhabi for a few months to provide for an effective transition prior to assuming his new role with Taqa in Canada.
“As per our succession planning, Abdul Khaliq has successfully developed a strong track record while deputising for this role and become an integral member of the Iraq leadership team,” said Saeed Al Daheri, acting chief operating officer of Taqa.
Prior to joining Taqa, Al Ameri held a number of reservoir engineering-related positions with Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (Adma-Opco), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Mubadala Petroleum.