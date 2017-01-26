Al Ameri to lead Taqa Iraq operations

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Ameri to lead Taqa Iraq operations

He will be responsible for the development of the Atrush block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) on Thursday announced the appointment of Abdul Khaliq Al Ameri as acting project director of Taqa Iraq with immediate effect.

Al Ameri, previously deputy project director Taqa Iraq, will be responsible for the development of the Atrush block in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to statement by Taqa. He succeeds Craig Webster who will remain in Abu Dhabi for a few months to provide for an effective transition prior to assuming his new role with Taqa in Canada.

“As per our succession planning, Abdul Khaliq has successfully developed a strong track record while deputising for this role and become an integral member of the Iraq leadership team,” said Saeed Al Daheri, acting chief operating officer of Taqa.

Prior to joining Taqa, Al Ameri held a number of reservoir engineering-related positions with Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (Adma-Opco), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Mubadala Petroleum.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Energy Company
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Oil Company

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Aramco to weigh up to $5b of renewable deals

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services