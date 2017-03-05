Mobile
Adnoc Distribution expands its marine service station network

Company opens two new marine services stations in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Distribution announced on Sunday the opening of two marine service stations in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to serve the needs of fishermen and boat owners. In addition to 24X7 fuelling services, Ghalila marine service station in Ras Al Khaimah features a wide range of modern facilities to ensure convenience and quality services to boat owners and motorists, including an Adnoc Oasis convenience store and a number of shops for lease. The facility boasts a floating dock and flood spotlights to provide effective service during night shifts. The company also opened Taweela marine service station located near the new fishermen harbour in Taweela, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi
Ras Al Khaimah
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
Abu Dhabi
Ras Al Khaimah
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
