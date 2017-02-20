Adnoc deal with China’s CEFC strategic to both parties

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Adnoc deal with China’s CEFC strategic to both parties

Deal comes as China emerges as key growth market, with growing energy demand

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (Adnoc) deal awarding CEFC China Energy Company a stake in Abu Dhabi’s onshore oil concession is strategic for both parties, especially as China emerges globally as a key growth market, analysts said.

On Monday, Adnoc announced it has signed an agreement to give CEFC a 4 per cent stake in the concession, after the Chinese firm contributed a sign up bonus of Dh3.3 billion to enter the concession.

Richard Mallinson, geopolitical analyst at research consultancy Energy Aspects in London, said the announcement was not a great surprise as it had been known that Adnoc was interested in securing investments from key growth markets such as Asia, and specifically China.

“I think that [deal] does reflect the way that [Adnoc] sees the future market for exports; Asia is already the largest net region for crude oil, meaning imports from other regions including the Middle East need to head there and it’s also going to be the main source of demand growth over the next 5-10 years. So, securing partnerships and deepening ties with deals like this is about positioning,” Mallinson told Gulf News.

The deal follows an announcement from Adnoc just a day earlier that it will award an 8 per cent stake in that concession to another Chinese firm, China National Petroleum Corporation.

The two deals make China the largest minority shareholder in the concession with a collective 12 per cent stake. France’s Total and the UK’s BP each owns a 10 per cent stake, while Japan’s Inpex Corporation has a 5 per cent stake and South Korean GS Energy has a 3 per cent stake.

The two deals also come as the UAE and China work on boosting trade ties and strengthening bilateral cooperation. They are also come in line with China’s new Silk Road policy, which aims to re-establish old trade routes and ensure security of long-term resource supply.

“We already know China is a huge importer of oil … and that growth is going to continue into this year, so China will keep needing to import more oil. Its demand is growing, but also its own production of oil is falling, so that creates a larger gap,” Mallinson said.

He added, “An existing asset like the UAE’s [concession] is attractive because it has a very low production cost, there’s very high rate of confidence about the rate of production and future outlook, so you don’t have the kind of risk in investing in a project that’s in a much earlier stage and you don’t have the high production cost that apply to a lot of the non-Opec (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) players.”

More from Energy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi National Oil Company
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Saudis kick off $50b renewable energy plan

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore