ACWA Power to build solar plant in Jordan

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has agreed with the government of Jordan to develop, finance, construct, own and operate a new 61.3 megawatts photovoltaic project in Risha, a province in Eastern Jordan, the company announced on Monday.
Ebrahim Saif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for Jordan, and Mohammad Abu Nayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, attended the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit on Monday.
“The kingdom of Jordan has long recognised that renewable energy can offer safe, reliable power to the public. Together with our consortium, ACWA Power has facilitated the kingdom’s latest investment by applying our cost leadership and renewables expertise to the Risha facility,” Abu Nayyan said,
When complete, which should be in Q1 2019, the plant will power 12,000 households.
Demand for electricity in Jordan is climbing at seven per cent per year, due to the country’s population booms and mounting industrial needs. Roughly 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind projects are underway, with a goal of raising renewables generation capacity to 20 per cent of the capacity of Jordan and reach 15 per cent of the energy mix by 2020.