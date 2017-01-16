ACWA Power to build solar plant in Jordan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ACWA Power to build solar plant in Jordan

The new project expected to power 12,000 households once complete

Image Credit: Supplied
An array of solar panels that automatically tracks the sun. A Saudi company is set to install a new 61.3 megawatts photovoltaic project in Risha, a province in Eastern Jordan, the company announced on January 16, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has agreed with the government of Jordan to develop, finance, construct, own and operate a new 61.3 megawatts photovoltaic project in Risha, a province in Eastern Jordan, the company announced on Monday.

Ebrahim Saif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for Jordan, and Mohammad Abu Nayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, attended the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit on Monday.

“The kingdom of Jordan has long recognised that renewable energy can offer safe, reliable power to the public. Together with our consortium, ACWA Power has facilitated the kingdom’s latest investment by applying our cost leadership and renewables expertise to the Risha facility,” Abu Nayyan said,

When complete, which should be in Q1 2019, the plant will power 12,000 households.

Demand for electricity in Jordan is climbing at seven per cent per year, due to the country’s population booms and mounting industrial needs. Roughly 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind projects are underway, with a goal of raising renewables generation capacity to 20 per cent of the capacity of Jordan and reach 15 per cent of the energy mix by 2020.

More from Energy

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEnergy

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Energy

Expo 2020 showcases sustainability pavilion

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries