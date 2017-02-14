Elon Musk discusses Tesla technology with DP World

Dubai: In a meeting at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Elon Musk met with DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem to discuss potential uses of Tesla technology for DP World’s global operations, the company said in a statement.

The conversation centred on the use of Tesla battery solutions for renewable energy storage in the logistics company’s ports and terminals, particularly in the fast growing markets of Africa, India and Latin America.

According to the statement, Bin Sulayem is exploring the possible implementations of Tesla’s state-of-the-art technology to better enable DP World to facilitate global trade.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Monday that his company would begin delivering orders of cars in Dubai by the summer, in addition to investing “tens of millions of dollars in the UAE for charging, service and support infrastructures.”

Tesla’s decision to set up its regional headquarters in Dubai, which was also announced at the summit, complements DP World’s strategy of adopting innovative and sustainable transport solutions across its portfolio.

DP World’s Rotterdam World Gateway already employs driverless cars at its terminal, while several other DP World operations are in the process of implementing the new technology.