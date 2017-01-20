Mobile
DEWA invites bidders for 200MW solar power plant

Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar energy project of its kind in the world

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: All qualified bidders were requested to present proposals for a 200MW concentrated solar power, CSP, plant, the fourth phase of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, said today.

“This 200MW CSP Plant will be operational by April 2021, since we intend to continue generating 1,000MW from CSP by 2030. Undoubtedly, this project is another milestone achievement that will put Dubai and the UAE at the forefront in the region in producing renewable and clean energy, and supports the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai],” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site strategic solar energy project of its kind in the world, and is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to increase the share of clean energy in Dubai total energy output to be 7 per cent by 2020, 25 per cent by 2030, and 75 per cent by 2050.

The Request for Proposal, RFP, issued on 15th January, supports the wise vision of Shaikh Mohammad to make Dubai a global centre of clean energy and green economy, DEWA said in an emailed press release.

In June 2016, DEWA announced the consortium led by Abu Dhabi’s clean energy company Masdar was the selected bidder for the 800MW third phase of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to be completed by 2020.

The total capacity of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will reach 1,000MW by 2020, and 5,000MW by 2030, with total investments of Dh50 billion.

DEWA is determined to continue building and developing a greener economy, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 of a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conserving water resources, more reliance on clean energy, and implementing green development in Dubai, as well as Dubai Plan 2021 to establish Dubai as a smart and sustainable city, whose environmental elements are clean, healthy and sustainable, Al Tayer added.

