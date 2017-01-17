Asian consortium to be announced as Abu Dhabi solar plant developer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Asian consortium to be announced as Abu Dhabi solar plant developer

Marubeni-Jinko has proposed to develop solar power at record-low rates

Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Solar panels in Abu Dhabi
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: An Asian consortium is soon set to be announced as the developer for Abu Dhabi’s upcoming solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Sweihan, a senior official said in the capital on Tuesday.

“We are finalising all aspects of the deal with Marubeni-Jinko, including land leasing and shareholder agreements, and will make the announcement in mid-February. This consortium is set to develop solar power for Abu Dhabi at a record-low of 2.42 US cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh),” said Aisha Al Mansouri, an official at the generation directorate at the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Company (Adwec).

Adwec is a subsidiary of the emirate’s utility sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority, and works to ensure the security of utility supply in the emirate.

Although the Adwec’s RFP had specified a 350-megawatt solar PV plant, market innovation upped the capacity to 1,000 megawatts.

“More than four bids came back with a proposal to generate more than 1,000 megawatts, and the Marubeni-Jinko consortium had the lowest ever bid,” Al Mansoori said.

Marubeni Corporation is a large Japanese trading company with international operations, while Jinko Solar is a Chinese solar energy company.

The upcoming plant will span 7.8 square kilometres in Sweihan, an eastern town in Abu Dhabi emirate.

“We expect to reach a financial close by March 30, and attain full commercial operations by March 31, 2019,” the official added.

Abu Dhabi currently has a total installed capacity of 14,5000 megawatts, and energy demand in the emirate currently grows by about three per cent each year. The 2016 peak was calculated at 13,300 megawatts. Most of the energy, generated using fossil fuels, is used for cooling purposes.

Asked if the company was looking at other renewable energy projects, Al Mansouri said it would evaluate the feasibility and economics of solar power depending on demand factors.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessRenewables

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran