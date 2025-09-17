UAE expats will soon see faster, cheaper remittances with digital upgrades

Recognising this, fintech players are stepping in to modernize how cross-border transfers work, aiming to cut delays and reduce costs. The UAE Central Bank has already started granting licences to new digital payment services and wallets, giving residents more choice beyond the traditional bank or exchange house model.

Remittances are critical for the UAE, with expats sending more than $47 billion abroad every year. That scale makes the country one of the world’s largest sources of outward remittances.

Dubai: Sending money from the UAE could soon look very different. Expats may no longer have to wait days for transfers or lose a big share of their cash to fees, thanks to new technology and regulatory shifts.

Global firms are already paying attention to the UAE’s potential as a hub for this technology. Circle and Tether have both announced plans to roll out stablecoin options in the country, while local authorities are working on dirham-backed versions to make transfers smoother and more reliable.

In remittance corridors, stablecoins could settle payments in minutes rather than days. By bypassing layers of correspondent banks and middlemen, they can also bring down transfer costs, ensuring more money reaches families back home.

Among the most talked-about innovations are stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to currencies such as the U.S. dollar or UAE dirham. Unlike other volatile digital assets, their value remains steady, making them more practical for everyday transactions.

Bottom line? For UAE expats, remittances are about to change. With stablecoins, digital wallets, and new payment licences, the future points to faster, cheaper, and more transparent transfers.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.