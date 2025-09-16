Remit now? New money exchange rates for India rupee, Pakistan rupee, Philippine peso

Quick look at current exchange rates - as of September 16 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: Remittances from the UAE are on the rise as several South Asian currencies have weakened in recent weeks. The key question: will this trend continue?
For those sending money home, timing is critical. To decide whether now is the right moment, you need to know if your home currency is likely to strengthen or weaken in the coming days.
South Asians — including people from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines — make up nearly 60 per cent of the UAE’s population. This makes it important to track currencies like the rupee and peso closely. (Check live forex rates here)
Below is a look at the current exchange rates of these currencies - as of September 16 - against the UAE dirham, to help you decide if remitting now is cost-effective or if waiting could bring better value:
Indian Rupee: 23.91, stronger from yesterday's close of 23.94
Pakistani Rupee: 76.67, unchanged from yesterday's level
Philippine Peso: 15.50, slightly stronger from 15.51 yesterday
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox