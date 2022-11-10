Bitcoin has further to fall before it finds a base to stage any recovery, if the depth of previous routs is any guide.

While the crypto currency's near 75 per cent plunge from its 2021 high has already sent shock waves through markets, it would need to fall below $13,000 to begin matching the magnitude of previous drawbacks.

How long it could take to get there is an open question: the current slump is longer than the average of past cases but still seven weeks shy of the tumble that ended in 2015.

The fallout from FTX.com's recent blowup has so far been contained to the crypto world. The relative calm won't last if Bitcoin's swoon takes it to levels last seen in 2019.

The sense of dread that swept across clients of fallen crypto exchange FTX.com was so intense that they pulled out $430 million worth of Bitcoin in the space of just four days.

Why are crypto prices currently crashing? The rout in cryptocurrencies snowballed Wednesday, after exchange Binance walked away from its planned takeover of rival FTX, run by Sam Bankman-Fried.



On Tuesday, the world's biggest exchange, Binance Holdings Ltd., was set to acquire troubled rival FTX.com, which is in the Top 5, according to crypto data provider CoinMarketCap (which is owned by Binance). But a day later Binance walked away from the deal citing problems with FTX's finances as well as potential regulatory investigations.



Its decision to walk away deepened the ongoing crypto rout, with Bitcoin tumbling to the lowest level in two years.

Sam Bankman-Fried's platform had more than 20,000 Bitcoins going into Sunday, according to data from CryptoQuant. That fell to almost zero by Wednesday after fears about FTX.com's financial health led customers to flee.

The saga began unfolding Sunday when Binance Holdings Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer Changpeng "CZ" Zhao in a tweet cast doubt on the strength of 30-year-old Bankman-Fried's crypto empire.

Bitcoin is down more than 23 per cent in two days

Holdings of Ether, the largest token after Bitcoin by market value, have plunged more than 75 per cent on the exchange while stablecoin numbers are down almost 40 per cent, according to CryptoQuant.

That's the view of Julian Emanuel, global independent investment banking advisory firm Evercore ISI's chief equity and quantitative strategist, who says that if the biggest digital token plunges past its pre-pandemic high of around $13,850, the hit to investor sentiment could spread to other asset classes. Bitcoin sank 16 per cent Wednesday to below $16,000 for the first time in two years.

While it's nearly impossible to determine what level of threat the crypto meltdown poses to the broader market, Emanuel is now warning that the mere specter of contagion can start to drag other assets lower.

"Price action could dictate both fundamentals and psychology," he said in a note. "Bitcoin below the 2019 high at $13,850 will elevate stress, ending the current equity bear-market rally."

