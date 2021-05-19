People's Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment

New York: Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People's Bank of China reiterated that the digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5.3% to $42,430 in New York, continuing a week-long slide sparked by Elon Musk's back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.'s holdings of the coin. Bitcoin is now at its lowest level since early February. Ether lost more than 7%, while last week's sensation, Internet Computer, continued its plunge. Dogecoin also slid.

"This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.

Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they're not real currencies, according to a notice posted on PBOC's official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the note said.

Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion's share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.

State coin

China has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks.

"It's no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country," said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. "So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC."

Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday. In addition, an acceleration in its selloff could mean the coin approaches its next support around $40,000. A fall to that level would mark the first time since September that Bitcoin would test its average price over the past 200 days. And breaching it could mean it drops to $30,000, where it's previously found support.

Musk tweets

For Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk's recent tweets about Bitcoin.

"It's just a bit of a mess. TSLA's entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I've personally ever seen - and it has to unwind," he said. The EV-maker's retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment "was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse."

Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that "Long Bitcoin" is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of AUM overall.